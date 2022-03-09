Jen Hale on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 9, 2022
Bally Sports New Orleans Sideline Reporter Jen Hale joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss the Pelicans playoff push.
Audio Link
Herb Jones with the dunk | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
All Videos
Herb Jones with the dunk | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Herb Jones with the dunk
| 00:16
Antonio Daniels one-on-one interview with Naji Marshall
Bally Sports color analyst Antonio Daniel sits down for an one-on-one interview with New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall.
| 01:40
Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed
| 00:23
CJ McCollum makes a 3 off the Jonas Valanciunas assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
CJ McCollum makes a 3 off the Jonas Valanciunas assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
| 00:10
Willy Hernangomez on Ingram's absence, next matchup | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
| 02:25
Willie Green on team's loss vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
| 02:07
Devonte' Graham on team defense in Memphis loss | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
| 02:29
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez tallies 17 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez tallied 17 points and nine boards in the team's road loss vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 01:26
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 32 points in the team's road loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 02:00
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks up the steal and runs the floor for the fast break bucket.
| 00:13
Willy Hernangomez reverse bucket | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez finishes with the reverse for the second chance score.
| 00:09
CJ McCollum at the buzzer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hits the buzzer beater to close out the first half.
| 00:12
Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/822
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant's pocket and feeds Herbert Jones for the fast break slam.
| 00:12
CJ McCollum dials in from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shows off the handles before draining the three.
| 00:16
Ball movement finds Devonte Graham for 3 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball around the arc to Devonte Graham for the triple.
| 00:17
Devonte Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham knocks down the three pointer in the first quarter against the Grizzlies.
| 00:10
CJ McCollum bank and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finishes through the contact off the glass.
| 00:23
CJ McCollum dribble, drive and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum drives by Ja Morant for the up and under score.
| 00:17
Game Recap: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 - March 6, 2022
Led by Nikola Jokics 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and four blocks, the Nuggets defeated the Pelicans, 138-130, in overtime.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram on late game execution | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
| 03:00
CJ McCollum on Jokic in loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
| 04:00
Willie Green on overtime loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
| 02:35
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 03:00
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 01:50
CJ McCollum (24 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 01:57
Brandon Ingram (38 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 01:55
Herb Jones overtime steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones comes away with another steal and score vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 00:18
Pelicans with big triples late vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and forward Herb Jones come up big from deep late in the game vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 00:30
CJ McCollum with a tough pass to Hernangomez | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finds Willy Hernangomez with a wrap-around dime under the rim vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/06/2022
| 00:01
NEXT UP: