Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Jen Hale on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 9, 2022

Posted: Mar 09, 2022

Bally Sports New Orleans Sideline Reporter Jen Hale joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss the Pelicans playoff push.



Herb Jones with the dunk | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

Herb Jones with the dunk | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Herb Jones with the dunk | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

Mar 9, 2022  |  00:16
Antonio Daniels one-on-one interview with Naji Marshall
Antonio Daniels one-on-one interview with Naji Marshall

Bally Sports color analyst Antonio Daniel sits down for an one-on-one interview with New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall.
Mar 9, 2022  |  01:40
Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed
Mar 9, 2022  |  00:23
CJ McCollum makes a 3 off the Jonas Valanciunas assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
CJ McCollum makes a 3 off the Jonas Valanciunas assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

CJ McCollum makes a 3 off the Jonas Valanciunas assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Mar 9, 2022  |  00:10
Willy Hernangomez on Ingram's absence, next matchup | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
Willy Hernangomez on Ingram's absence, next matchup | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:25
Willie Green on team's loss vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
Willie Green on team's loss vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:07
Devonte' Graham on team defense in Memphis loss | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
Devonte' Graham on team defense in Memphis loss | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:29
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez tallies 17 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/8/22
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez tallies 17 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez tallied 17 points and nine boards in the team's road loss vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
Mar 8, 2022  |  01:26
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/8/22
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 32 points in the team's road loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:00
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks up the steal and runs the floor for the fast break bucket.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:13
Willy Hernangomez reverse bucket | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Willy Hernangomez reverse bucket | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez finishes with the reverse for the second chance score.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:09
CJ McCollum at the buzzer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
CJ McCollum at the buzzer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hits the buzzer beater to close out the first half.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:12
Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/822
Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/822

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant's pocket and feeds Herbert Jones for the fast break slam.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:12
CJ McCollum dials in from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
CJ McCollum dials in from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shows off the handles before draining the three.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:16
Ball movement finds Devonte Graham for 3 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/21
Ball movement finds Devonte Graham for 3 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball around the arc to Devonte Graham for the triple.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:17
Devonte Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Devonte Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham knocks down the three pointer in the first quarter against the Grizzlies.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:10
CJ McCollum bank and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
CJ McCollum bank and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finishes through the contact off the glass.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:23
CJ McCollum dribble, drive and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
CJ McCollum dribble, drive and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum drives by Ja Morant for the up and under score.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:17
Game Recap: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 - March 6, 2022
Game Recap: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 - March 6, 2022

Led by Nikola Jokics 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and four blocks, the Nuggets defeated the Pelicans, 138-130, in overtime.
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram on late game execution | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
Brandon Ingram on late game execution | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022  |  03:00
CJ McCollum on Jokic in loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
CJ McCollum on Jokic in loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022  |  04:00
Willie Green on overtime loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
Willie Green on overtime loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022  |  02:35
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022

New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  03:00
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:50
CJ McCollum (24 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
CJ McCollum (24 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:57
Brandon Ingram (38 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
Brandon Ingram (38 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:55
Herb Jones overtime steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Herb Jones overtime steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones comes away with another steal and score vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:18
Pelicans with big triples late vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
Pelicans with big triples late vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and forward Herb Jones come up big from deep late in the game vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:30
CJ McCollum with a tough pass to Hernangomez | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
CJ McCollum with a tough pass to Hernangomez | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finds Willy Hernangomez with a wrap-around dime under the rim vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22

Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/06/2022
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:01

