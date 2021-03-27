Jaxson Hayes questionable, Lonzo Ball doubtful for Saturday vs. Mavericks
A day after the NBA trade deadline and a multi-player transaction involving Dallas, New Orleans only used eight players Friday in its game against Denver. While hosting the Mavericks on Saturday, one of those eight Pelicans players may not be available.
Second-unit center Jaxson Hayes (right wrist sprain) is listed as questionable on this afternoon’s official injury report submitted by the Pelicans. Meanwhile, starting point guard Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) is listed as doubtful.
Five Dallas players were listed as out by the Mavericks ahead of yesterday’s game against Indiana, including Willie Cauley-Stein (health and safety protocols), Luka Doncic (low back tightness), Nicolo Melli (not with team), JJ Redick (right heel soreness) and Tyrell Terry (personal reasons).
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
DALLAS (23-20, 7TH IN WEST)
Friday loss vs. Indiana
Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis
NEW ORLEANS (19-25, 12TH IN WEST)
Friday loss vs. Denver
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
SEASON SERIES
FIRST HALF
Feb. 12: at Dallas 143, New Orleans 130
SECOND HALF
March 27: at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
May 12: at Dallas, 8 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Dallas 46-22 (Mavericks won last 5); New Orleans 4-1 in postseason (Western Conference 2008 first round)
