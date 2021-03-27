Jaxson Hayes questionable, Lonzo Ball doubtful for Saturday vs. Mavericks

A day after the NBA trade deadline and a multi-player transaction involving Dallas, New Orleans only used eight players Friday in its game against Denver. While hosting the Mavericks on Saturday, one of those eight Pelicans players may not be available.

Second-unit center Jaxson Hayes (right wrist sprain) is listed as questionable on this afternoon’s official injury report submitted by the Pelicans. Meanwhile, starting point guard Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) is listed as doubtful.

Five Dallas players were listed as out by the Mavericks ahead of yesterday’s game against Indiana, including Willie Cauley-Stein (health and safety protocols), Luka Doncic (low back tightness), Nicolo Melli (not with team), JJ Redick (right heel soreness) and Tyrell Terry (personal reasons).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

DALLAS (23-20, 7TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Indiana

Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

NEW ORLEANS (19-25, 12TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Denver

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Feb. 12: at Dallas 143, New Orleans 130

SECOND HALF

March 27: at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

May 12: at Dallas, 8 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Dallas 46-22 (Mavericks won last 5); New Orleans 4-1 in postseason (Western Conference 2008 first round)