Jaxson Hayes probable for Sunday matinee at New York

The return of point guard Lonzo Ball to the court and starting lineup Friday meant that New Orleans had its primary first string intact for the first time since March 18. The Pelicans should have those same five players available again Sunday, when they visit New York in a noon tip-off at Madison Square Garden, because none are on Saturday afternoon’s injury report. Reserve center/forward Jaxson Hayes (back spasms) is listed as probable against the Knicks.

The interconference matchup will be televised by ESPN and Bally Sports New Orleans. Local pregame coverage on TV and 100.3 FM starts at 11:30 a.m.

The balance of New Orleans’ injury update remains unchanged, with Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) listed as out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (25-31, 11TH IN WEST)

Friday loss at Washington

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

NEW YORK (30-27, 6TH IN EAST)

Friday win at Dallas

Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

April 14: New York 116, at New Orleans 106

April 18: at New York, 12 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 20-18 (Knicks won last 1)