Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker appreciative of guidance from Pelicans veterans at their positions

New Orleans young players Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are hoping to make a bigger impact in their second NBA seasons. Fortunately for the 20-year-old center and 22-year-old guard, they each have a Pelicans veteran at their position to lean on for guidance.

During Saturday’s final day of “Media Week,” Hayes and Alexander-Walker frequently mentioned the importance of being able to learn from teammates Steven Adams and JJ Redick, respectively.

Adams, 27, is a burly, seven-year pro who is a direct contrast from Hayes in numerous ways, including physically. While facing the Pelicans three times in 2019-20 – sometimes matched up vs. the much lighter Hayes under the rim – the New Zealand native posted a double-double every game.

“Steve is really smart and has been in the game for a while,” Hayes said. “A lot of stuff I can pick up from him. A lot of center stuff, like big-man post moves, little defensive stuff.”

Meanwhile, Alexander-Walker credited Redick, 36, with helping him understand some of the important mental aspects of the game and making the transition to the league from college as a rookie.

“It’s done a lot for me,” the Virginia Tech product said of Redick’s influence. “I’m very grateful to him. There is so much a 21-year-old (rookie) doesn’t know, especially coming into the NBA. Your life changes drastically. There is no preparation for that. There is so much I can still learn from him to help me. Going through a full year of picking his brain, being able to adjust as I see things coming, it helps slow down the (adjustment) process.”

Hayes said Saturday that he focused during the shortened offseason on getting stronger, something he needs to hold his ground better in the paint. The Texas product said he weighs 230 pounds, up from his listed weight of 220 as a rookie. Hayes and the 6-11, 265-pound Adams could provide two very distinct options for new Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy at the ‘5’ position.

“Most definitely,” Hayes said, when asked about that possibility. “Obviously me and Steven are built completely different. He’s what, 7 foot, almost 300 pounds; I’m 7 foot, 230. So our game styles are a lot different. He’s a lot more of a bruiser; I just run the floor a lot better. So I feel it will be a nice little switch-up.”

Hayes (1,080 minutes as a rookie) was on the court much more than Alexander-Walker (591) last season; the latter will need to earn playing time in 2020-21 amid a crowded backcourt that features veterans Redick, Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball. Alexander-Walker noted Saturday that in recent conversations he’s had with Van Gundy, the Toronto native indicated he’s felt more comfortable at shooting guard, but can also shift to point guard when necessary. In an up and down rookie season, Alexander-Walker finished in encouraging fashion, with two of his top five scoring games coming inside the Orlando bubble.

“It was a good feeling,” Alexander-Walker said, alluding to 29- and 15-point games in August. “To leave your rookie year on a high note, especially (making) your first start (against the Magic). Talking to JJ and Nico (Melli) and even Jrue (Holiday), they always told me, ‘Keep your head up, keep working.’ So I did. That helped me.”