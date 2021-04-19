James Johnson doubtful vs. Brooklyn Nets

The New Orleans Pelicans listed James Johnson doubtful on Monday's official injury update, due to a right adductor strain. The Pelicans face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.

Ruled out for the Pelicans are guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery).

Nets star Kevin Durant has been ruled out of the contest as he continues to deal with a left thigh contusion.

The game will be broadcasted by TNT and ESPN 100.3.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (25-32, 11TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss at New York

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Nets (38-19, 2ND IN EAST)

Sunday loss at Miami

Bruce Brown Jr., Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Balke Griffin

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

April 7: at Brooklyn 139, New Orleans 111

SECOND HALF

April 20: at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 20-19 (Nets won 4)