James Johnson doubtful vs. Brooklyn Nets
The New Orleans Pelicans listed James Johnson doubtful on Monday's official injury update, due to a right adductor strain. The Pelicans face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.
Ruled out for the Pelicans are guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery).
Nets star Kevin Durant has been ruled out of the contest as he continues to deal with a left thigh contusion.
The game will be broadcasted by TNT and ESPN 100.3.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (25-32, 11TH IN WEST)
Sunday loss at New York
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
Nets (38-19, 2ND IN EAST)
Sunday loss at Miami
Bruce Brown Jr., Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Balke Griffin
SEASON SERIES
FIRST HALF
April 7: at Brooklyn 139, New Orleans 111
SECOND HALF
April 20: at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
New Orleans 20-19 (Nets won 4)