Jace Frederick on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 11, 2022
Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss tonight's matchup between the Pelicans and the Timberwolves.
Audio Link
Willie Green on status of Satoransky, Josh Hart | Pelicans Practice 1-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's post-practice interview from Monday, January 10, 2022.
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's post-practice interview from Monday, January 10, 2022.
| 02:44
Tomas Satoransky on health status, conditioning | Pelicans Practice 1-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský post-practice interview from Monday, January 10, 2022.
| 04:29
Gary Clark talks two-way contract | Pelicans Practice 1-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Gary Clark post-practice interview from Monday, January 10, 2022.
| 05:21
24 Seconds with Nickeil Alexander-Walker presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker goes against the clock in our latest Tissot Player Spotlight. Learn about his last vacation, his fashion comeback choice, and more.
| 00:54
Jose Alvarado on seeing increased minutes | Pelicans Postgame 1-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks to the media following Sunday night's loss to the Toronto Raptors.
| 03:43
Jonas Valanciunas on being double-teamed versus Toronto | Pelicans Postgame 1-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Sunday night's loss to the Toronto Raptors.
| 04:54
Brandon Ingram on offensive rebound differential | Pelicans Postgame 1-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following Sunday night's loss to the Toronto Raptors.
| 03:22
Willie Green on the tough loss in Toronto | Pelicans at Raptors 1-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following Sunday night's loss to the Raptors.
| 05:23
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 20 points vs. Toronto Raptors
| 01:22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 22 points vs. Toronto Raptors
| 01:38
Garrett Temple and-one | Pelicans at Raptors 1-9-22
| 00:17
Gary Clark hits a 3 | Pelicans at Raptors 1-9-22
| 00:20
Dunk by Herbert Jones | Pelicans at Raptors 1-9-22
| 00:10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits a 3 off the feed by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans at Raptors 1-9-22
| 00:18
Herb Jones hits a deep 2 off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans at Raptors 1-9-22
| 00:17
Josh Hart on his college jersey retirement | Pelicans Practice 1-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh hart speaks to the media following practice on January 7, 2022.
| 09:13
Devonte' Graham on playing without fans in Toronto on Sunday | Pelicans Practice 1-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks following practice on Friday, January 7, 2022.
| 04:04
Willie Green on getting through tough stretch of games | Pelicans Practice 1-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Friday, January 7, 2022.
| 04:41
Brandon Ingram on his big game vs Golden State | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following Thursday night's win.
| 08:38
Gary Clark on his block, staying ready | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark speaks following Thursday's win over Golden State.
| 06:22
Herbert Jones on Brandon Ingram, staying out of foul trouble | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks to the media following Thursday night's game against Golden State.
| 05:43
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, Gary Clark | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Thursday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.
| 08:35
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 32 points vs. Golden State Warriors
| 01:50
Block by Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
| 00:12
Herb Jones slams it home! | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
| 00:23
Steal by Herbert Jones leads to a BI layup | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
| 00:11
Brandon Ingram with 13 Points in the 2nd Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors
| 01:26
Brandon Ingram and-one | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
| 00:17
2-pointer by Garrett Temple off the Brandon Ingram Assist | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
| 00:09
Garrett Temple hits the 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
| 00:22
