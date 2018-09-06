Individual tickets for Pelicans regular season home games on sale Thursday, Sept. 13

September 6, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that individual tickets for all regular season home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 9:00 a.m.

The general public can purchase individual game tickets in all available seating categories at Pelicans.com, SeatGeek.com or by calling (504) 525-HOOP.

Due to high demand, select games including the Pelicans’ home games against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 29 and the Feb. 23 match-up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will have very limited inventory throughout the lower bowl when individual tickets go on-sale. Once sold out, the only way to guarantee tickets to some of the biggest match-ups of the season is by purchasing season ticket plans. The 12-Game Weekend Plan will feature games on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays including weekend contests against the Rockets and the Lakers.

Fans who sign up for the Pelicans Insider email list and become “Pelicans Insiders” will gain access to our exclusive presale on Wednesday, September 12 and will also have a chance to win premium tickets to the Pelicans 10 hottest home games, including the Warriors and Lakers. Current Insider subscribers are automatically entered into the contest. To sign up for Pelicans Insider and enter the contest to win premium tickets, visit http://www.pelicans.com/win.

In addition, Full Season Ticket Holders, also known as Squad 6 members, will have even earlier access to purchase tickets on Monday, September 10. For more information on joining Squad 6 or purchasing regular season tickets including full season tickets, half season plans or 12-game partial plans, please contact the Pelicans Ticket Office at (504) 525-HOOP or visit Pelicans.com.