Willy Hernangomez remains out for Thursday's game vs. Heat
Heading into Thursday's game against the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez will remain on the sidelines. The Pelicans center is listed as out due to health and safety protocols for the fourth straight game in addition to Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).
Newest Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (right knee soreness) is also out for Thursday. Nance, in addition to CJ McCollum and Tony Snell, was acquired in a trade with Portland on Tuesday in exchange for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada. McCollum and Snell are expected to play against the Heat at the Smoothie King Center.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
MIAMI (35-20, 1ST IN EAST)
Monday win vs. Washington
Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo
NEW ORLEANS (22-32, 10TH IN WEST)
Tuesday win vs. Houston
Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
SEASON SERIES
Nov 17: at Miami 113 New Orleans 98
Feb. 10: at New Orleans
ALL-TIME SERIES
Miami 22-20 (Heat won last 3)