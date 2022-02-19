Herbert Jones sinks three-pointer off bench in Rising Stars appearance

Exhibition games aren’t ideal stages for Herbert Jones to display what he does best on a basketball floor, especially since defense tends to be frowned upon in them. The New Orleans rookie forward was initially credited with a steal in Friday’s Rising Stars tournament opener, but that theft was later removed in the official statistics.

Jones came off the bench for Team Worthy in its first-round matchup against Team Isiah, a game ultimately won by the latter when Memphis second-year guard Desmond Bane sank two free throws to pull out a 50-49 victory. Under the event’s new format, the first team to 50 points is the winner in a non-timed semifinal game.

The 23-year-old Jones was barely involved in the Team Worthy offense, but after a rare touch the Alabama product knocked down a three-point shot from the left wing, his only attempt of the night. Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs paced Team Worthy with 20 and 16 points, respectively.