Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA -OCTOBER 27: Herbert Jones #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Herbert Jones medical update

Jones placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol
Posted: Nov 03, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Herbert Jones sustained a concussion during the third quarter of last night’s game against the Phoenix Suns and has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Jones must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury. The return-to-participation process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom free behavior before resuming full basketball activities. There is no timeframe to complete the process, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.

Tags
Jones, Herbert, Pelicans, injury, roster

Related Content

Jones, Herbert

Pelicans

injury

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter