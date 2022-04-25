2022 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 24: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks to pass the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Have you seen B.I. lately? Brandon Ingram taking game to new level in playoffs

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 25, 2022

For those who weren’t sure why CJ McCollum preferred New Orleans as a destination after Portland chose to trade the longtime Trail Blazer at midseason, the nine-year NBA guard delivered an immediate response in February.

“Have you seen B.I. lately?” McCollum asked inquiring media minds, referring to the excellence and potential of talented Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

Two months later, it feels like an appropriate time to ask a similar question: Have you seen the playoff version of Ingram lately?

The 24-year-old has taken his performance and game to levels never seen before during his six-year NBA career, averaging 29.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists, spearheading New Orleans to a 2-2 deadlock in its first-round series vs. top-seeded Phoenix. Not only have the eighth-seeded Pelicans already been more competitive than virtually everyone predicted – ESPN’s entire panel picked the Suns to sweep or prevail in five games – but they’ve actually won the overall series scoring margin by 12 points.

In his first trip to the playoffs, Ingram has excelled, taking over games for lengthy stretches (he scored 16 points in the third quarter of Game 4) and producing ultra-efficient offense. Over the four games vs. Phoenix, the Duke product has nearly reached 50/40/90 status, shooting 51 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 88 percent at the foul line. He’s registered three straight games of 30-plus points, racking up 37 in a Game 2 victory and 30 in a Game 4 triumph.


“Brandon is playing some of his best basketball of the season,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “And he’s doing it on the biggest stage. It’s great to see. He’s more than capable. I’ve said it before: He’s the real deal. He puts the work in in practice and we’re seeing it on display.”

Have you seen getting-to-all-of-his-spots B.I. lately?

Ingram is capitalizing on his 6-foot-7 height, athleticism and ballhandling ability to find creases in Phoenix’s defense, creating optimal opportunities from mid-range and on drives for layups or dunks. Over the last three games, he’s shot 28/49 from two-point range and notched double-digit points in seven of the 12 quarters.

Have you seen aggressive B.I. lately?

Ingram is the first player in New Orleans history to compile three consecutive games of 30-plus points in the playoffs. His run of 37, 34 and 30 points is also the first time in his career he’s achieved that statistical feat. His 23 shot attempts vs. Phoenix in Game 4 were the most he’s fired in a non-overtime game since a December trip to Orlando.

“I could see that his mindset right away was ‘I’m going to get us going,’ and that’s what he did,” Green said of Ingram’s mentality in Game 4. “He has moments where I can kind of see it in his eyes. I try to move out the way and let him do what he does.”


Casual basketball fans – and let’s be honest, casual media members as well – have not watched as many Ingram games as they have involving many other recent All-Star selections, because prior to this spring, the former Laker had never been to the NBA playoffs. Given his first chance to shine on the sport’s biggest platform, Ingram has taken full advantage. New Orleans first punched its ticket to the playoffs via play-in wins over the Spurs and Clippers (Ingram averaged 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in those elimination games), advancing to what’s been a dead-even series against 64-win Phoenix.

“I feel it’s our time,” Ingram responded after Game 4, when asked why he’s been so comfortable in the postseason. “We’ve worked so hard throughout the year to become a better team. We finally get the chance to be on a really, really big stage and continue to play together. My teammates have been helping me out a lot, putting me in the right spots, passing me the ball in the right areas. Just making me look good. It’s been a team effort. I just love playing with the guys.”

Have you seen B.I. lately?

After six years in the league, a national audience is now getting an eyeful.

Willie Green locker room speech after Game 4 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22

Hear New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame speech following the team's Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

2021-22 Playoffs Game 4: Pelicans vs Suns

Willie Green locker room speech after Game 4 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22
Willie Green locker room speech after Game 4 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22

Hear New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame speech following the team's Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 25, 2022  |  00:38
Jamie Foxx, Jose Alvarado postgame respect after Game 4 win vs. Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22
Jamie Foxx, Jose Alvarado postgame respect after Game 4 win vs. Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22

Actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx shares his fandom with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and head coach Willie Green following the team's Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:51
Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game four, 118-103. Jonas Valanciunas added a Playoff career-high 26 points, alo
Apr 25, 2022  |  00:02
Herb Jones postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Herb Jones postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  02:43
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:00
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  04:03
Willie Green postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Willie Green postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  07:03
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  05:23
Jose Alvarado postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Jose Alvarado postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:46
Pelicans forward Herb Jones Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Pelicans forward Herb Jones Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:43
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:54
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:56
New Orleans Pelicans Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs the Phoenix Suns from Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:00
Brandon Ingram (30 points) highlights vs. Phoenix Suns
Brandon Ingram (30 points) highlights vs. Phoenix Suns

Brandon Ingram leads Pelicans with 30 points in New Orleans' Game 4 victory, which evened the series at 2-2.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:01
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Jonas Valanciunas scores a career-playoff-high 26 points vs. Phoenix in Game 4 as the Pelicans even the series at 2-2.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:01
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22

Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns, 04/24/2022
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:00
Jose 'Grand Theft' Alvarado picks Chris Paul's pocket | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Jose 'Grand Theft' Alvarado picks Chris Paul's pocket | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado finally gets the sneaky steal from behind on Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:46
Herb Jones with multiple game-changing defensive plays in the 4th quarter
Herb Jones with multiple game-changing defensive plays in the 4th quarter

Herb Jones astoundingly blocks two 3-pointers and steals an inbounds pass while generally disrupting the Suns' offense down the stretch.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:00
Herb Jones at it again on the block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Herb Jones at it again on the block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with another huge block vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:25
Herb Jones late game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Herb Jones late game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with another big defensive play on the steal and dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:58
Jonas Valanciunas triple gets the Pelicans bench up | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Jonas Valanciunas triple gets the Pelicans bench up | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas drains the three pointer late vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:31
Herb Jones full extension block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Herb Jones full extension block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the big time block late in the game vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:17
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:57
Brandon Ingram posterizes Torrey Craig | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Brandon Ingram posterizes Torrey Craig | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram destroys the rim on the monster dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:25
Herb Jones over the shoulder high off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Herb Jones over the shoulder high off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with a pretty hook shot high off the glass vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:12
Brandon Ingram fakes out Mikal Bridges twice on the jumper
Brandon Ingram fakes out Mikal Bridges twice on the jumper

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram continues to cook as he gets Mikal Bridges in the air twice before knocking down the mid-range jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:16
Jaxson Hayes dunk off Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Jaxson Hayes dunk off Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds a cutting Jaxson Hayes for the monster dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram hot start to 2nd half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Brandon Ingram hot start to 2nd half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was all over the place to start the 2nd half vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:44
Jonas Valanciunas spinning and-1 reverse | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Jonas Valanciunas spinning and-1 reverse | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas spins to the rim and finishes with the and-1 reverse layup vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:25
CJ McCollum strong driving dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
CJ McCollum strong driving dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum goes hard to the hole on the dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:18
