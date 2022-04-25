Have you seen B.I. lately? Brandon Ingram taking game to new level in playoffs

For those who weren’t sure why CJ McCollum preferred New Orleans as a destination after Portland chose to trade the longtime Trail Blazer at midseason, the nine-year NBA guard delivered an immediate response in February.

“Have you seen B.I. lately?” McCollum asked inquiring media minds, referring to the excellence and potential of talented Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

Two months later, it feels like an appropriate time to ask a similar question: Have you seen the playoff version of Ingram lately?

The 24-year-old has taken his performance and game to levels never seen before during his six-year NBA career, averaging 29.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists, spearheading New Orleans to a 2-2 deadlock in its first-round series vs. top-seeded Phoenix. Not only have the eighth-seeded Pelicans already been more competitive than virtually everyone predicted – ESPN’s entire panel picked the Suns to sweep or prevail in five games – but they’ve actually won the overall series scoring margin by 12 points.

In his first trip to the playoffs, Ingram has excelled, taking over games for lengthy stretches (he scored 16 points in the third quarter of Game 4) and producing ultra-efficient offense. Over the four games vs. Phoenix, the Duke product has nearly reached 50/40/90 status, shooting 51 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 88 percent at the foul line. He’s registered three straight games of 30-plus points, racking up 37 in a Game 2 victory and 30 in a Game 4 triumph.

“Brandon is playing some of his best basketball of the season,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “And he’s doing it on the biggest stage. It’s great to see. He’s more than capable. I’ve said it before: He’s the real deal. He puts the work in in practice and we’re seeing it on display.”

Have you seen getting-to-all-of-his-spots B.I. lately?

Ingram is capitalizing on his 6-foot-7 height, athleticism and ballhandling ability to find creases in Phoenix’s defense, creating optimal opportunities from mid-range and on drives for layups or dunks. Over the last three games, he’s shot 28/49 from two-point range and notched double-digit points in seven of the 12 quarters.

Have you seen aggressive B.I. lately?

Ingram is the first player in New Orleans history to compile three consecutive games of 30-plus points in the playoffs. His run of 37, 34 and 30 points is also the first time in his career he’s achieved that statistical feat. His 23 shot attempts vs. Phoenix in Game 4 were the most he’s fired in a non-overtime game since a December trip to Orlando.

“I could see that his mindset right away was ‘I’m going to get us going,’ and that’s what he did,” Green said of Ingram’s mentality in Game 4. “He has moments where I can kind of see it in his eyes. I try to move out the way and let him do what he does.”

Casual basketball fans – and let’s be honest, casual media members as well – have not watched as many Ingram games as they have involving many other recent All-Star selections, because prior to this spring, the former Laker had never been to the NBA playoffs. Given his first chance to shine on the sport’s biggest platform, Ingram has taken full advantage. New Orleans first punched its ticket to the playoffs via play-in wins over the Spurs and Clippers (Ingram averaged 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in those elimination games), advancing to what’s been a dead-even series against 64-win Phoenix.

“I feel it’s our time,” Ingram responded after Game 4, when asked why he’s been so comfortable in the postseason. “We’ve worked so hard throughout the year to become a better team. We finally get the chance to be on a really, really big stage and continue to play together. My teammates have been helping me out a lot, putting me in the right spots, passing me the ball in the right areas. Just making me look good. It’s been a team effort. I just love playing with the guys.”

Have you seen B.I. lately?

After six years in the league, a national audience is now getting an eyeful.