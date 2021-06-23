Gonzaga forward, Tennessee guard among projections at No. 10 in post-lottery mock drafts

From year to year, there are usually few things NBA draft prognosticators can agree on, but there appears to be no debate from them on what direction the Detroit Pistons will go with the first overall pick in the July 29 NBA draft. After that, things get a bit murkier, but there’s also a general consensus on the top five or six players who will be taken, in varying orders. By the time the draft board gets to No. 10 – New Orleans’ official spot after Tuesday’s lottery – an array of names are projected, but the early mock drafts universally expect the Pelicans to take a perimeter player, either a guard or a wing.

Less than 24 hours after New Orleans learned of its exact spot in Round 1, here’s a roundup of what national websites are projecting in terms of the team’s pick at No. 10 overall. Also included are the sites’ predictions on which nine players will be drafted prior to New Orleans being on the clock, as well as the four lottery picks (in spots 11-14) that follow the Pelicans’ turn.

Please note, the following projected 1-14 draft orders and comments (in quotes) are the opinions of each respective website’s mock draft analysis and do not reflect those of the New Orleans Pelicans.

THE ATHLETIC

1-5: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Suggs

6-9: Jonathan Kuminga, Franz Wagner, Alperen Sengun, Davion Mitchell

10, Corey Kispert, Gonzaga forward

“Kispert is the oldest player to come off the board so far (22 years old) and there’s a good chance he ends up being the only senior drafted in the top 20. The last time the Pelicans took an upperclassmen with a lottery pick they drafted Buddy Hield at No. 6 overall in 2016, and he lasted about half a season before getting shipped to Sacramento in the Boogie Cousins trade. Much like Hield back then, Kispert has a chance to be the perfect complement to the established young stars in New Orleans as a floor spacer and secondary offensive weapon.”

11-14: Jalen Johnson, Kai Jones, Josh Giddey, Chris Duarte

BLEACHER REPORT

1-5: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga

6-9: Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner, Davion Mitchell, Jalen Johnson

10, Keon Johnson, Tennessee guard

“New Orleans can add an explosive slasher and tough defender in Keon Johnson. They shouldn’t count on first-team All-Rookie production for 2021-22, with the 19-year-old lagging in the creation and shooting departments. But Johnson figures to immediately put pressure on opponents at both ends with his athleticism and aggressiveness. There is a wide range of outcomes for him depending on his skill development. That could cause some teams to hesitate, despite the upside that kicks in if he’s able to sharpen his handle and jumper.”

11-14: Moses Moody, Josh Giddey, James Bouknight, Corey Kispert

ESPN.COM

1-5: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga

6-9: Scottie Barnes, Davion Mitchell, Keon Johnson, Franz Wagner

10, Corey Kispert, Gonzaga forward

“New Orleans had a disappointing season defensively and hasn’t been able to surround Zion Williamson with enough shooting to adequately space the floor. Kispert is one of the best shooters in the draft and looks ready to make an immediate impact with his size, skill and experience.”

11-14: Isaiah Jackson, Jalen Johnson, Josh Giddey, James Bouknight

SB NATION

1-5: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Scottie Barnes

6-9: Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Johnson, Keon Johnson, Moses Moody

10, James Bouknight, Connecticut guard

“Bouknight is an indefatigable scorer who will whip around screens against a set defense until he finds an opening that will let him create an advantage. The sophomore guard started his rise into a potential lottery pick by hanging 40 points on Creighton in just his fourth game of the year, and he continued to get buckets all season. While he’s not the type of guard who create opportunities out of thin air off the dribble, he feels like a nice fit in New Orleans as a supplemental scorer who can create chaos while Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have the ball.”

11-14: Franz Wagner, Jaden Springer, Davion Mitchell, Josh Giddey

SPORTING NEWS

1-5: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga

6-9: Scottie Barnes, Davion Mitchell, Keon Johnson, Franz Wagner

10, Corey Kispert, Gonzaga forward

“One of the top shooters in this class (44 percent on 6.5 3-point attempts per game last season), Kispert's accuracy and quick trigger should allow him to make an immediate impact at the next level. He isn't an exceptional athlete, but he battles on the defensive end. He must continue to develop his dribbling skills so he can punish opponents who close out hard to the 3-point line.”

11-14: Alperen Sengun, Jalen Johnson, Josh Giddey, James Bouknight

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

1-5: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga

6-9: Scottie Barnes, Davion Mitchell, James Bouknight, Franz Wagner

10, Keon Johnson, Tennessee guard

“The Pelicans’ roster figures to look different next season with Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart hitting restricted free agency, but defensive toughness has been a long-standing area of need, and they could be in need of backcourt depth. Opinions vary widely on Johnson, but his upside may be more appealing to New Orleans here than drafting for immediate need. He’s an explosive athlete with a defensive-oriented mentality, but has a long way to go skill-wise and is a bit undersized for a wing.”

11-14: Corey Kispert, Alperen Sengun, Josh Giddey, Jalen Johnson

USA TODAY FTW

1-5: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga

6-9: Scottie Barnes, James Bouknight, Jaden Springer, Jalen Johnson

10, Davion Mitchell, Baylor guard

“No one has improved their draft stock this past season as much Mitchell did. His meteoric rise makes sense considering he shot 44.7 percent from beyond the arc and was an anchor to one of the best defensive teams in the nation en route to winning a national title.”

11-14: Usman Garuba, Josh Giddey, Moses Moody, Cameron Thomas