Garrett Temple questionable for Tuesday game vs. Rockets

New Orleans was recently forced to shuffle its starting lineup due to injuries, but settled back into its most common first unit Sunday in a win over Houston. The Pelicans are still awaiting the return of a couple key reserves.

Garrett Temple (health and safety protocols) was upgraded to questionable on Monday’s injury report, ahead of the rematch Tuesday vs. Houston. Meanwhile, Willy Hernangomez remains listed as out due to health and safety protocols. Also out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (health and safety protocols) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

HOUSTON (15-38, 15TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss vs. New Orleans

Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Alperen Sengun

NEW ORLEANS (21-32, 10TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Houston

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 5: at Houston 118, New Orleans 108

Feb. 6: New Orleans 120, at Houston 107

Feb. 8: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 13: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Houston 41-31 (Pelicans won last 1)