Brandon Ingram takes a mid-range shot at Phoenix

Game 1 playoff postgame wrap: No. 1 Suns 110, No. 8 Pelicans 99

Suns lead series 1-0
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 17, 2022

New Orleans has repeatedly shown an ability to rally from deficits this season, including saving their season Friday via a fourth-quarter comeback at the Clippers, but the Pelicans dug themselves too large of a hole Sunday in Phoenix. After the visitors sliced the margin to within a couple possessions, a familiar face in the Crescent City made sure the Suns prevailed.

Former New Orleans All-Star point guard Chris Paul went on a fourth-quarter scoring barrage (19 points), pushing back the Pelicans after they had surged into striking distance, despite their rough first half. Phoenix led 53-34 at intermission, but upset-minded New Orleans won the third period 37-26, then further cut into its deficit prior to Paul dominating a critical final-stanza stretch.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Mikal Bridges banked in a twisting layup with a minute-plus remaining, giving Phoenix a 108-97 lead.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Playing his first playoff game since the 2018 NBA Finals, Larry Nance Jr. was a game-changer in the second half, doing major damage in the city where his father rose to stardom in the 1980s as a member of the Suns. Nance scored all 14 of his points after intermission and totaled six rebounds, including three on the offensive boards. Nance packed that production into just 20 minutes of action.

BY THE NUMBERS

25: Jonas Valanciunas’ New Orleans franchise-playoff record for total rebounds in a game. That was one shy of the most rebounds in a playoff contest since 1983-84, a mark shared by Bismack Biyombo (a current Suns reserve), Dwight Howard and Hakeem Olajuwon.

4/18: New Orleans shooting in the first half on what ESPN Stats & Info classifies as uncontested shots.

6: Phoenix first-half blocks. Sure the Pelicans missed a boatload of open looks, but the Suns’ defense was fierce all over the floor, including at the rim and in the paint.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

LIMIT SUNS RUNS

Phoenix’s offense did not produce an avalanche of buckets at any stage prior to Paul’s one-man show in the fourth quarter, but the other end of the floor was the major problem for New Orleans.

FORCE TURNOVERS

Neither team made many mistakes (turnovers were NOLA 14, Phoenix 10), with the difference in shooting accuracy being a much larger swing factor in the outcome.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

New Orleans probably needs CJ McCollum to play at or above his high standards to beat Phoenix, but the guard joined numerous teammates Sunday in not being able to locate his shooting touch until the Pelicans were down big. He finished 9/25 from the field and scored 25 points. Meanwhile, the Phoenix All-Star backcourt of Paul and Devin Booker combined for 55 points on 20/35 shooting and 8/14 three-point accuracy.

Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following game 1 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/17/2022).

2021-22 Playoffs Game 1: Pelicans at Suns

Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1

Apr 18, 2022  |  07:02
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1

Apr 18, 2022  |  03:05
Larry Nance Jr. Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1
Larry Nance Jr. Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1

Apr 18, 2022  |  06:33
Willie Green on Game 1 Loss | Pelicans-Suns Postgame | 2022 NBA Playoffs Rd. 1 Game 1
Willie Green on Game 1 Loss | Pelicans-Suns Postgame | 2022 NBA Playoffs Rd. 1 Game 1

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following game 1 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/17/2022).
Apr 18, 2022  |  04:29
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1

Apr 18, 2022  |  02:29
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 17, 2022  |  01:57
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 17, 2022  |  01:46
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 17, 2022  |  01:59
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  02:59
Jonas Valanciunas with the strong and-1 late | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Jonas Valanciunas with the strong and-1 late | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas converts the and-1 off the strong paint bucket vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:25
Larry Nance Jr. clutch buckets in the fourth | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Larry Nance Jr. clutch buckets in the fourth | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. comes up big in the 4th quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:18
CJ McCollum gets to his spots | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
CJ McCollum gets to his spots | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets to his spots and knocks down the jumpers vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:20
Larry Nance Jr. beats the buzzer on the steal | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Larry Nance Jr. beats the buzzer on the steal | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. steals back the half court pass and beats the 3rd quarter buzzer vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:30
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix Suns, 04/17/2022
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:00
Naji Marshall back to back buckets | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Naji Marshall back to back buckets | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall with a pair of nice buckets as the Pelicans make a run vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:18
CJ McCollum baseline fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
CJ McCollum baseline fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum with the nice footwork on the baseline fadeaway vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:29
Brandon Ingram backdoor dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Brandon Ingram backdoor dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the backdoor cut and dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:20
Jaxson Hayes finishes through contact | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Jaxson Hayes finishes through contact | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes fights through the Chris Paul contact on the and-1 bucket vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:22
Jonas Valanciunas slashes through the paint | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Jonas Valanciunas slashes through the paint | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas finishes in the paint off the nice cut vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:14
Brandon Ingram turnaround splash | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Brandon Ingram turnaround splash | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drains the mid-range fadeaway vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:22
Jonas Valanciunas throws down the miss | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
Jonas Valanciunas throws down the miss | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22

Valanciunas throws down the miss
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:00
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in game one of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 8 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans and TNT.
Apr 17, 2022  |  00:44
