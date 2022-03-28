‘The future looks bright’ for Pelicans team relying heavily on rookie trio

As the NBA regular season heads to a conclusion and every game becomes vital for playoff positioning, many teams lean heavily on their most experienced players, shifting youngsters to lesser roles and responsibility. Then there are the New Orleans Pelicans.

During the most important fourth quarter of 2021-22 on Sunday, the Pelicans put three rookies on the floor in clutch time against the Lakers. After his 16-point third quarter, first-round pick Trey Murphy played the entire final period, while second-rounder Herbert Jones and undrafted guard Jose Alvarado continued to be trusted by head coach Willie Green to deliver in the biggest moments. When he was asked after a 116-108 comeback win what his reliance on youngsters says about the Pelicans, Green responded, “The future looks bright.”

Murphy, Jones and Alvarado have also greatly brightened the present for New Orleans (32-43, ninth in the Western Conference). Jones became an every-night starter Nov. 24 – not coincidentally, a major turning point of the Pelicans’ season – while Alvarado has been a game-changing reserve since joining the rotation in January. Murphy’s impact is more recent, highlighted by 32- and 21-point games in March against Charlotte and the Lakers.

“Those guys, they started in summer league together, and they’ve just been working at it all season long,” Green said of the trio’s progression. “We all believed that we could get to this point in the season, where our young guys were all playing hard, together, sharing the ball and winning games. That’s the goal for us, to keep building and keep staying together, and see where we end up.”

Last August, Jones and Alvarado actually came off the bench for New Orleans’ summer squad in Las Vegas. They’ve developed into a vital starter and bench catalyst, respectively, for the big-league Pelicans. Murphy had an excellent summer league (team-high 16.2 ppg) and preseason (53 percent three-point shooting), but struggled to find his shooting touch prior to the NBA All-Star break (34 percent from the field and three-point range). Since the league’s midseason hiatus, the No. 15 overall pick has shooting splits of 49/49/83. Green credited the 21-year-old Virginia product with continuing to work hard, despite not seeing initial success in 2021-22.

“I just think he’s been preparing for these moments,” Green said. “He has just been improving as the season progresses. We have been getting him into some games (and) he is getting acclimated to the rhythm of the NBA. He works at it.”

Jones, 23, terrorized the Lakers’ offense Sunday by picking off a career-high six steals, as he continues to build a case for NBA All-Defense honors. The four-year college player from Alabama logged 8:12 in the fourth quarter and helped keep the Pelicans competitive in the first three periods by scoring 13 of his 16 points. The 23-year-old Alvarado (4:11 of fourth quarter) was coming off a career-high 23 points Saturday vs. San Antonio, as well as recent crucial performances in wins over Atlanta and Chicago.

Based on the impressive development and improvement of those youngsters, as well as that of a Pelicans team that was 3-16 entering a Nov. 24 game vs. Washington, Green was asked whether his club would’ve been capable of pulling off a 23-point comeback against the LeBron James-led Lakers five months ago. Green’s response referenced the franchise’s long-term mindset and objectives.

“I’m not sure if we win it in October or not, but the goal is not to win in October,” Green said. “It’s to win in April, win in May and win in June. Those are our goals and our vision. We still have a ways to go. We still have a lot of season left.”