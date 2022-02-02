Fred Vinson on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 2, 2022
Pelicans Assistant Coach Fred Vinson joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss Herbert Jones being named a NBA Rising Star.
Audio Link
Brandon Ingram on his focus in the win | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
| 05:40
Trey Murphy on waiting for his number to be called | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
| 04:49
Herbert Jones on Trey Murphy, Rising Stars game | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
| 04:43
Willie Green on winning vs Detroit | Pelicans at Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
| 03:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Detroit Pistons
| 02:02
Gary Clark with the block | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Gary Clark with the block
| 00:13
Jose Alvarado makes the 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Jose Alvarado makes the 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist
| 00:16
Jaxson Hayes sends it into the stands | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Jaxson Hayes sends it into the stands
| 00:20
Jose Alvarado steal leads to a Jonas Valanciunas dunk | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Jose Alvarado steal leads to a Jonas Valanciunas dunk
| 00:12
Jaxson Hayes slams it in off the Devonte Graham lob | Pelicans vs Pistons 2-1-22
Jaxson Hayes slams it in off the Devonte Graham lob
| 00:18
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart's injuries | Pelicans Pregame 2-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks ahead of tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons.
| 03:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 19 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scored 19 points in the team's road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 02:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham tallies 20 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham tallied 20 points in the team road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas adds 16 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and nine rebounds in the team's road loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 02:02
Jaxson Hayes on playing the 4, defense on Mobley | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 31, 2022.
| 03:02
Willie Green on Jaxson Hayes, late game execution | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 31, 2022.
| 03:52
Devonte' Graham on game plan vs. Cavs, Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 31, 2022.
| 03:35
Jaxson Hayes flips it home | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes shows off his patience and offensive skills on the score down low.
| 00:28
Nickeil Alexander-Walker mid-range game | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker flashes in the paint and drills the mid-range jumper.
| 00:16
Jonas Valanciunas strong work down low | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas collects the rebound and goes up strong for the second-chance slam.
| 00:24
Jaxson Hayes reverse alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets up for the reverse alley-oop slam.
| 00:20
Willy Hernangomez spin and scoop | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez spins to the rim and flips home the basket.
| 00:10
Devonte' Graham jumper in rhythm | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits his shot in rhythm.
| 00:18
Jonas Valanciunas dunks it home | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas collects a pass from Devonte' Graham in the paint and dunks it home.
| 00:14
Jaxson Hayes throwdown | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes takes off down the lane for the big slam dunk.
| 00:07
Garrett Temple & son joint interview | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022). Temple's baby boy joined the interview.
| 04:15
Willie Green recaps loss to Boston | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 05:45
Jose Alvarado on career night in tough loss | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 05:20
Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado against the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 01:59
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22
Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans game highlights (1/29/2022).
| 03:01
