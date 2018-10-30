Frank Jackson, Cheick Diallo capitalize on opportunities in Utah, Denver games

DENVER – New Orleans rookie guard Frank Jackson, 20, and third-year big Cheick Diallo, 22, are the type of players basketball Twitter loves: Young, athletic, eager to prove themselves, but also lacking the experience and consistent minutes to show what they might be able to do in the NBA. Optimistic fans clamor for them to get more opportunities, partly due to the belief that the duo has untapped potential. While Jackson and Diallo may be fan favorites, social media doesn’t make playing-time decisions – like all non-established youngsters, they must prove to coaches that they belong on the floor today, not at some to-be-determined point in the distant future.

During New Orleans’ high-scoring 4-0 start, there was no reason for Alvin Gentry and his staff to change a thing, but after injuries to rotation players Anthony Davis, Elfrid Payton and Darius Miller, it’s meant more minutes for the likes of Jackson, Diallo, Jahlil Okafor and Tim Frazier. If there’s a silver lining to consecutive losses vs. quality Western Conference opponents Utah and Denver, it’s been the emergence of some of the team’s previously-deep reserves. Against the Jazz, Pelicans starters dug a huge hole, before Jackson (14 points) and Diallo (10 points) helped New Orleans make Utah a bit nervous in the fourth quarter. On Monday, a similar scenario occurred, with the Nuggets building an 18-point lead, prior to Jackson (10 points) and Diallo (eight points, five rebounds in only 14 minutes) spearheading a comeback.

“They were amazing,” said forward Julius Randle, who paced the New Orleans bench with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists Monday. “Cheick came in and brought a great energy on defense, and finishing (on offense). Frank was the same thing, getting into the ball (defensively) and making guys uncomfortable.”

“We fought like crazy,” Gentry credited of the second unit. “I’m really proud of the guys. I thought the bench did a great job. Cheick came in and gave us great energy. I thought Frank Jackson played tonight like we feel he’s going to play for us most of the season.”

Diallo, who only played a total of 5:44 in New Orleans’ first four games, has experienced lengthy stretches of inactivity before, often out of the rotation in ’17-18 prior to DeMarcus Cousins’ season-ending injury. It prepared him for being ready to contribute on a moment’s notice, something he stressed to Jackson (7:34 in NOLA’s first four games).

“You need to stay ready,” Diallo said. “I always tell Frank, just stay ready. You never know when your number is going to be called.”

New Orleans played poorly for several stretches of Monday’s loss in Denver, including coughing up a total of 22 turnovers. But with the Pelicans requiring contributions from deeper on their roster, Gentry was pleased to see how his reserves responded.

“(Jacksons) played with a lot of confidence and took the ball to the basket a couple times,” Gentry said. “He’s a rookie – he’s going to have good nights, bad nights, but we have to get him out there. Consistent minutes I think is going to make him have consistent play.”

On Diallo, Gentry added, “I thought he did a great job. We talk about it all the time, the opportunity is going to come at some point during the season. You have to always make sure you’re ready and prepared. No one works harder than Cheick. He’s in there every day before and after practice. It was really refreshing to see all that hard work pay off for him, because he came in and really changed the game for us.”