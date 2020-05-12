Fox Sports New Orleans to re-air New Orleans Jazz legend Pete Maravich's 68-point performance against the New York Knicks

May 12, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans today announced the re-broadcast of the February 25, 1977 matchup between the New Orleans Jazz and the New York Knicks, airing tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. as part of FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming.

In front of a sold-out crowd at the Louisiana Superdome, ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich scored a career-best 68 points against a Knicks team that featured five Hall of Famers including Bill Bradley, Walt Frazier, Bob McAdoo, Earl Monroe, and Phil Jackson.

Maravich appeared in 330 career regular-season games for the Jazz from 1974-79. A five-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987. Prior his professional career, Maravich starred at LSU where he was a unanimous three-time All-American and the 1970 College Player of the Year, and holds the NCAA record for career points (3,667) and points per game (44.2).

Additionally, FOX Sports New Orleans will air a New Orleans Jazz Classic TV pregame show at 6:30 p.m., during which Pelicans play-by-play man Joel Meyers will preview the contest and interview a number of the game’s participants including McAdoo, Maravich’s Jazz teammate Jim McElroy, and Jazz official scorer and New Orleans basketball historian Bob Remy.

FOX Sports New Orleans encore programming is available statewide on cable and satellite providers Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and Charter: