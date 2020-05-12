Fox Sports New Orleans to re-air New Orleans Jazz legend Pete Maravich's 68-point performance against the New York Knicks
May 12, 2020
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans today announced the re-broadcast of the February 25, 1977 matchup between the New Orleans Jazz and the New York Knicks, airing tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. as part of FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming.
In front of a sold-out crowd at the Louisiana Superdome, ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich scored a career-best 68 points against a Knicks team that featured five Hall of Famers including Bill Bradley, Walt Frazier, Bob McAdoo, Earl Monroe, and Phil Jackson.
Maravich appeared in 330 career regular-season games for the Jazz from 1974-79. A five-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987. Prior his professional career, Maravich starred at LSU where he was a unanimous three-time All-American and the 1970 College Player of the Year, and holds the NCAA record for career points (3,667) and points per game (44.2).
Additionally, FOX Sports New Orleans will air a New Orleans Jazz Classic TV pregame show at 6:30 p.m., during which Pelicans play-by-play man Joel Meyers will preview the contest and interview a number of the game’s participants including McAdoo, Maravich’s Jazz teammate Jim McElroy, and Jazz official scorer and New Orleans basketball historian Bob Remy.
FOX Sports New Orleans encore programming is available statewide on cable and satellite providers Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and Charter:
- Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)
- DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)
- AT&T U-verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)
- Charter Spectrum – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)
Pelicans Playback with Fred Vinson and Jen Hale - May 4, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson joins Jen Hale on Pelicans Playback ahead of tonight's FOX Sports New Orleans re-broadcast of the Pelicans’ win over the New York Knicks from January 10, 2020.
Pelicans Playback 2020
Pelicans Playback with Fred Vinson and Jen Hale - May 4, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson joins Jen Hale on Pelicans Playback ahead of tonight's FOX Sports New Orleans re-broadcast of the Pelicans’ win over the New York Knicks from January 10, 2020.
| 26:25
Pelicans Playback with Nicolò Melli and Jen Hale - May 1, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli joins Jen Hale on Pelicans Playback ahead of tonight's FOX Sports New Orleans re-broadcast of the Pelicans’ win over the Miami Heat from March 6, 2020.
| 26:05
Pelicans Playback with Jeff Bzdelik and Caroline Gonzalez - April 28, 2020
Pelicans associate head coach Jeff Bzdelik joins Caroline Gonzalez on Pelicans Playback ahead of our FOX Sports New Orleans re-broadcast of the Pelicans’ road win over the Golden State Warriors from February 23, 2020.
| 25:03
Pelicans Playback with Alvin Gentry and Jen Hale - April 26, 2020
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry joins Jen Hale on Pelicans Playback ahead of our FOX Sports New Orleans re-broadcast of the Pelicans’ road win over the Portland Trail Blazers from February 21, 2020.
| 25:59
Pelicans Playback with Daniel Sallersonn and Jen Hale - 4/22/20
Pelicans Studio Host/Radio Analyst Daniel Sallerson joins Jen Hale on on Pelicans Playback ahead of tonight's FOX Sports New Orleans re-broadcast of the Pelicans’ road win over the Indiana Pacers from February 8, 2020.
| 21:59
Pelicans Playback with Chris Finch and Jen Hale - 4/19/20
Tonight's Pelicans Playback is hosted by Jennifer Hale joined by Pelicans assistnat head coach Chris Finch ahead of FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming of the Pelicans’ road victory over the Chicago Bulls at 6:00 p.m.
| 23:44
Pelicans Playback with Joel Meyers and Jen Hale - 4/15/20
Tonight's Pelicans Playback is hosted by Jennifer Hale joined by Pelicans play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers ahead of FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming of the Pelicans’ road victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m.
| 27:51
Pelicans Playback: Swin Cash judges our Baby Dance Cam presented by Krispy Krunchy Chicken
On the latest episode of Pelicans Playback, Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash had the difficult task of judging our cutest version of Dance Cam as fans submitted their best baby moves.
| 02:01
Pelicans Playback with Swin Cash and Jen Hale 4/13/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In our latest episode, catch our live interview with Pelicans VP of basketball operations and team development Swin Cash.
| 24:32
Pelicans Playback with Trajan Langdon and Jen Hale - 4/11/20
Tonight's Pelicans Playback is hosted by Jennifer Hale joined by Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon ahead of FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming of the Pelicans’ overtime win at the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m.
| 23:53
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 4/9/20
Tonight's Pelicans Playback is hosted by Jennifer Hale joined by Pelicans Executive Vice-President of Basketball Operations David Griffin ahead of FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming of the Pelicans’ thrilling buzzer-beater win over the Sacramento Kings at 7:00 p.m.
| 27:19
Pelicans Playback with Caroline Gonzalez and Jen Hale - 4/7/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce Pelicans Playback, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In the latest episode, catch our live interview with Pelicans broadcasting coordinator Carolina Gonzalez.
| 22:52
Pelicans Playback with John DeShazier and Jen Hale - 4/5/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In the latest episode, catch our live interview with Pelicans radio analyst John DeShazier.
| 24:44
Pelicans Playback with Daniel Sallerson and Jen Hale - 4/1/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 7, catch our live interview with New Orleans Pelicans radio broadcasting manager/studio host Daniel Sallerson.
| 21:29
Pelicans Playback with Todd Graffagnini and Jen Hale - 3/31/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 6, catch our live interview with the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans Todd Graffagnini.
| 28:13
Pelicans Playback with Antonio Daniels and Jen Hale - 3/29/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 5, catch our live interview with Pelicans TV color analyst Antonio Daniels.
| 23:45
Pelicans Playback with Joel Meyers and Jen Hale - 3/27/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tonight's episode features Joel Meyers ahead of tonight's re-broadcast of Pelicans vs. Jazz on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 27:06
Pelicans Playback: Swin Cash judges Dance Cam
Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash serves as our guest judge for our virtual Krispy Krunchy Chicken Dance Cam on Pelicans Playback.
| 01:38
Pelicans Playback with Swin Cash and Jen Hale - 3/24/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 3, catch our live interview with Pelicans VP of basketball operations and team development Swin Cash.
| 21:17
Pelicans Playback with Trajan Langdon and Jen Hale - 3/22/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 2, catch our live interview with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon.
| 24:26
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 3/21/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 25:45
NEXT UP: