New Orleans Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans announce broadcast schedule update

The New Orleans Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans today announced an updated version to its encore broadcast schedule.

The Pelicans’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers from February 21 that was originally scheduled to re-air on April 25 will now be shown on April 26. During the game, Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry will serve as an in-game guest analyst, providing commentary on some of the most important moments throughout the contest.

Below is an updated schedule for upcoming Pelicans games to be re-aired on FSNO:

*Originally scheduled for 4/25/2020