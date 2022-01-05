Four Pelicans remain out for Thursday vs. Warriors

New Orleans’ injury list will remain the same as it was for Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns as no additional players were added.

On Sunday, point guard Tomas Satoransky (health and safety protocols) was added to a group of three Pelicans already listed as out. Satoransky is joined by Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

On the Golden State side, the Warriors list only two players as out on their injury report. Klay Thompson remains out due to right Achillies tendon repair and James Wiseman is out with right knee meniscus repair.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

GOLDEN STATE (29-7)

Monday win vs Miami

Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

NEW ORLEANS (13-25)

Tuesday loss vs. Phoenix

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 5: at Golden State 126, New Orleans 85

Jan. 6: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Apr. 10: at New Orleans, Time TBD

ALL-TIME SERIES

Series is 23-42 in favor of Golden State.