Four Pelicans players questionable, two probable for Wednesday game vs. Spurs

Josh Hart has appeared in 27 consecutive games for New Orleans (17-27), but he is among four players officially listed as questionable to play in Wednesday’s home game against San Antonio. Hart has not missed a game since Nov. 24 at the LA Clippers, but is on the injury list due to left ankle soreness. He’s joined as questionable to play Wednesday by teammates Derrick Favors (lower back soreness), Jahlil Okafor (lower back soreness) and Zion Williamson (right knee scope).

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday (left elbow tricep strain) and JJ Redick (left hamstring strain) are listed as probable. Holiday returned Monday from a seven-game injury absence and poured in 36 points, including seven three-pointers, at Memphis.

Remaining listed as out for the Pelicans are Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery).