Four Pelicans players out for Sunday game at San Antonio

New Orleans provided an update earlier Saturday on Zion Williamson’s status, which you can read here. In terms of the mandatory official injury report released ahead of Sunday’s game at San Antonio, there are no changes for the Pelicans since their previous game.

Williamson (right foot fracture), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) are all listed as out for New Orleans.

On the San Antonio side, Keldon Johnson (ankle) was listed as probable for Saturday’s home game vs. Denver. Zach Collins (ankle) is out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8-20)

Friday win vs. Detroit

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SAN ANTONIO (9-15)

Thursday win vs. Denver

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Doug McDermott, Keita Bates-Diop, Jakob Poeltl

Note: San Antonio will host Denver for a second straight game Saturday at 7:30 p.m., in the first game of a weekend back-to-back for the Spurs

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 12: at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Feb. 12: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

March 18: at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

March 26: at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

San Antonio 50-19 (Spurs won last 2); San Antonio 4-3 in postseason (2008 Western Conference semifinals)