Four Pelicans out for Tuesday back-to-back vs. Suns

New Orleans’ injury list has begun to decrease slightly in recent days, with Monday’s home game vs. Utah marking the return to the starting lineup of Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas. However, the Pelicans still have four roster players out of action.

On Sunday, point guard Tomas Satoransky (health and safety protocols) was added to a group of Pelicans listed as out. Satoransky is joined by Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

On the Phoenix side, the Suns list six players as out on their injury report, including four due to health and safety protocols: Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader. Listed as out due to knee injuries are Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

PHOENIX (28-8)

Sunday win at Charlotte

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Smith

NEW ORLEANS (13-24)

Monday loss vs. Utah

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 2: at Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100

Jan. 4: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

March 15: at New Orleans, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

ALL-TIME SERIES

Phoenix 34-31 (Suns won last 2)