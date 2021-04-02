Four key Pelicans players all out Friday vs. Hawks

The release of New Orleans’ official injury report Friday afternoon meant that not only will the Pelicans again be playing without their top three scorers for a second straight game, but a fourth key contributor is also sidelined for tonight’s home tilt vs. Atlanta.

Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain), Brandon Ingram (right first MTP irritation) and Zion Williamson (right thumb sprain) were ruled out and won’t play against the Hawks. In addition, Josh Hart (right thumb sprain) joined those three players as being ruled out vs. Atlanta.

Four Atlanta players were listed as out ahead of Thursday’s game at San Antonio and did not play in the double overtime victory against the Spurs. That group includes John Collins (left ankle sprain), Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery), De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

ATLANTA (24-24, 7TH IN EAST)

Thursday win at San Antonio

Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tony Snell, Solomon Hill, Clint Capela

NEW ORLEANS (21-26, 12TH IN WEST)

Thursday loss vs. Orlando

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Josh Hart, James Johnson, Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

April 2: at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

April 6: at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 19-18 (Hawks won last 3)