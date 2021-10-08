Fletcher Mackel on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 8, 2021
WDSU Sports Reporter Fletcher Mackel joins Daniel Sallerson to talk about the first two preseason games and tonight's game against Chicago.
Post-Shootaround Interview | Tomáš Satoranský 10-8-21
Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following Friday's shootaround ahead of the team's game against the Chicago Bulls.
| 02:11
Post-Shootaround Interview | Garrett Temple 10-8-21
Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks to the media following Friday's shootaround prior to the team's game against the Chicago Bulls.
| 02:11
Willie Green: 'We want to get up and down the floor' | NBATV Pelicans Preview 2021
New Pelicans' head coach Willie Green speaks on how the Pelicans' will play this season.
| 00:01
What's the ceiling for Brandon Ingram? | NBATV Pelicans Preview 2021
NBA TV's Dennis Scott ponders over the Pelicans' playoff chances and dishes on the ceiling for Brandon Ingram.
| 00:04
Game Recap: Pelicans 104, Magic 86
The Pelicans defeated the Magic, 104-86. Trey Murphy III led all scorers with 20 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans, while Cole Anthony tallied 12 points and six rebounds for the Magic in the lo
| 00:01
Trey Murphy III on second half offense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about the team's offense in the second half following the team's preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
| 05:57
Willie Green on ugly win, setting tone with defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks about the ugly win and defense leading to offense in the team's preseason victory over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
| 05:44
Herbert Jones on team defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks about the team's defense in their preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
| 02:24
Kira Lewis Jr. on Jonas, backcourt battle | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about Jonas Valanciunas' contribution and the Pelicans backcourt rotation following the team's preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
| 02:05
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 19 against Orlando 10-6-2
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (19 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
| 02:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 20 against Orlando Magic 10-6-2
Trey Murphy III (20 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
| 01:23
Highlights: Trey Murphy III with 6 3-pointers vs. Orlando Magic
Trey Murphy III with 6 3-pointers vs. Orlando Magic
| 01:02
Highlights: Trey Murphy III with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Orlando Magic
Trey Murphy III with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Orlando Magic
| 00:46
Trey Murphy III talks to Jen Hale following the win against the Orlando Magic | Pelicans-Magic Post-Game Interview
Trey Murphy III talks to Jen Hale following the win against the Orlando Magic.
| 01:33
Herbert Jones with the slam off the alley-oop by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Herbert Jones with the slam off the alley-oop by Kira Lewis Jr.
| 00:16
Steal and dunk by Willy Hernangomez off the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Willy Hernangomez gets the steal and is rewarded with a dunk off the assist by Josh Hart.
| 00:13
Steal and slam by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Josh Hart gets the steal and dunks it on the other end.
| 00:08
Trey Murphy III hits the 3 off the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Trey Murphy III hits the 3 off the assist by Devonte' Graham
| 00:11
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
| 00:09
Willy Hernangomez slams it home | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez collect a pass from Devonte' Graham and slams it home.
| 00:21
Herbert Jones reverses off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Herbert Jones hits a reverse layup off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas.
| 00:17
Jonas Valanciunas dunks off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Jonas Valanciunas dunks off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker
| 00:10
Trey Murphy III hits a 3 on the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Trey Murphy III hits a 3 on the assist by Josh Hart
| 00:11
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits a 3 on the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits a triple on the assist by Devonte' Graham
| 00:07
Willy Hernangómez on next game improvements | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez talks about team improvements for preseason game #2 following shootaround practice as the team gets set to host the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
| 06:04
Jonas Valančiūnas on his game status | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas talks about his status for the Pelicans home preseason game against the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021 following Wednesday's shootaround.
| 02:21
Pelicans vs. Magic Preseason HYPE | 2021-22 NBA
Get HYPE for tonight's New Orleans Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic at 7pm CST on Bally Sports New Orleans.
| 00:29
Zion's recovery from broken foot is top priority for Pelicans
Dennis Scott explains why Zion's recovery from a broken foot is the top priority for the Pelicans.
| 00:03
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/05/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
| 04:28
Brandon Ingram Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/5/21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
| 03:16
