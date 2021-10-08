Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Fletcher Mackel on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 8, 2021

Posted: Oct 08, 2021

WDSU Sports Reporter Fletcher Mackel joins Daniel Sallerson to talk about the first two preseason games and tonight's game against Chicago.



Post-Shootaround Interview | Tomáš Satoranský 10-8-21

Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following Friday's shootaround ahead of the team's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following Friday's shootaround ahead of the team's game against the Chicago Bulls.
Oct 8, 2021  |  02:11
Post-Shootaround Interview | Garrett Temple 10-8-21
Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks to the media following Friday's shootaround prior to the team's game against the Chicago Bulls.
Oct 8, 2021  |  02:11
Willie Green: 'We want to get up and down the floor' | NBATV Pelicans Preview 2021
New Pelicans' head coach Willie Green speaks on how the Pelicans' will play this season.
Oct 7, 2021  |  00:01
What's the ceiling for Brandon Ingram? | NBATV Pelicans Preview 2021
NBA TV's Dennis Scott ponders over the Pelicans' playoff chances and dishes on the ceiling for Brandon Ingram.
Oct 7, 2021  |  00:04
Game Recap: Pelicans 104, Magic 86
The Pelicans defeated the Magic, 104-86. Trey Murphy III led all scorers with 20 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans, while Cole Anthony tallied 12 points and six rebounds for the Magic in the lo
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:01
Trey Murphy III on second half offense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about the team's offense in the second half following the team's preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
Oct 6, 2021  |  05:57
Willie Green on ugly win, setting tone with defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks about the ugly win and defense leading to offense in the team's preseason victory over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
Oct 6, 2021  |  05:44
Herbert Jones on team defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks about the team's defense in their preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:24
Kira Lewis Jr. on Jonas, backcourt battle | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about Jonas Valanciunas' contribution and the Pelicans backcourt rotation following the team's preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:05
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 19 against Orlando 10-6-2
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (19 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 20 against Orlando Magic 10-6-2
Trey Murphy III (20 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
Oct 6, 2021  |  01:23
Highlights: Trey Murphy III with 6 3-pointers vs. Orlando Magic
Trey Murphy III with 6 3-pointers vs. Orlando Magic
Oct 6, 2021  |  01:02
Highlights: Trey Murphy III with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Orlando Magic
Trey Murphy III with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Orlando Magic
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:46
Trey Murphy III talks to Jen Hale following the win against the Orlando Magic | Pelicans-Magic Post-Game Interview
Trey Murphy III talks to Jen Hale following the win against the Orlando Magic.
Oct 6, 2021  |  01:33
Herbert Jones with the slam off the alley-oop by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Herbert Jones with the slam off the alley-oop by Kira Lewis Jr.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:16
Steal and dunk by Willy Hernangomez off the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Willy Hernangomez gets the steal and is rewarded with a dunk off the assist by Josh Hart.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:13
Steal and slam by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Josh Hart gets the steal and dunks it on the other end.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:08
Trey Murphy III hits the 3 off the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Trey Murphy III hits the 3 off the assist by Devonte' Graham
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:11
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:09
Willy Hernangomez slams it home | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez collect a pass from Devonte' Graham and slams it home.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:21
Herbert Jones reverses off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Herbert Jones hits a reverse layup off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:17
Jonas Valanciunas dunks off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Jonas Valanciunas dunks off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:10
Trey Murphy III hits a 3 on the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Trey Murphy III hits a 3 on the assist by Josh Hart
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:11
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits a 3 on the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits a triple on the assist by Devonte' Graham
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:07
Willy Hernangómez on next game improvements | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez talks about team improvements for preseason game #2 following shootaround practice as the team gets set to host the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
Oct 6, 2021  |  06:04
Jonas Valančiūnas on his game status | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas talks about his status for the Pelicans home preseason game against the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021 following Wednesday's shootaround.
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:21
Pelicans vs. Magic Preseason HYPE | 2021-22 NBA
Get HYPE for tonight's New Orleans Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic at 7pm CST on Bally Sports New Orleans.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:29
Zion's recovery from broken foot is top priority for Pelicans
Dennis Scott explains why Zion's recovery from a broken foot is the top priority for the Pelicans.
Oct 5, 2021  |  00:03
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/05/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Oct 5, 2021  |  04:28
Brandon Ingram Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/5/21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Oct 5, 2021  |  03:16

