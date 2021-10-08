Five things to know about the Pelicans on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

1) The Pelicans will take on the Bulls on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. You can watch the game live at Pelicans.com/live.



2) Pelicans Coach Willie Green and a few players will speak to the media following Friday's matchup with the Bulls. You will be able to find his interview here after the game.



3) The Pelicans won their last preseason game against the Orlando Magic. You can find highlights, player interviews, and more here.

4) The Pelicans released an updated injury report for the game against the Bulls. You can find it at nba.com/pelicans.



5) Check out the postgame quotes following Wednesday's win against the Magic. Check it out here>>

