Five things to know about the Pelicans on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

1) The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show is back. Devonte’ Graham and Willie Green were the featured guests on the first episode of 2021-22.



2) The team will have Friday off to recover from an intense training camp. New Orleans will face Minnesota on Monday. Pelicans-Timberwolves will tip-off at 7 p.m. Central in Target Center, followed by a Wednesday home game vs. Orlando in the Smoothie King Center.

3) Watch Thursday's post-practice interviews with Willie Green, Trey Murphy, and Herbert Jones.



4) Green has decisions to make in terms of the team’s starting backcourt and other guard roles.



5) Check out the photos from Day 3 of training camp on September 30, 2021. The album features some of your favorite players working hard for this season!

