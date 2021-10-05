Five things to know about the Pelicans on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first preseason game of the year. A game recap and highlights can be found on the nba.com/pelicans.



2) The Pelicans will have practice Tuesday to prepare for their preseason home opener on Wednesday, October 6 vs. the Orlando Magic.

3) Following practice on Tuesday, Coach Willie Green as well as two players will speak to the media. Keep checking nba.com/pelicans to see their full interviews when they are posted.



4) The Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek is back for another season and host Daniel Sallerson will interview ESPN.com's Andrew Lopez on Monday's episode. You can listen to the full episode on nba.com/pelicans.



5) Coach Willie Green and some players spoke to the media following the preseason opener on Monday. You can check out what they had to say here.

