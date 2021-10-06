Five things to know about the Pelicans on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans will play their lone home preseason game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 against the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center. You can find tickets here.



2) Bally Sports New Orleans will televise the game and ESPN 100.3 will have the radio broadcast. To find out whether your provider carries Bally Sports New Orleans click here.

3) The Pelicans will hold a shootaround Wednesday morning in preparation for the Magic game. You will be able to find player interviews here.

4) If you are attending the game make sure you download the Pelicans app presented by Verizon to access your tickets and parking pass. Mobile ticketing will be used for all games this season.



5) Coach Willie Green and some players will meet with the media following the game. You can watch the interviews live on Pelicans.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's Twitter, YouTube or Facebook pages.

