Five things to know about the Pelicans on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

1) The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show is back. Devonte’ Graham and Willie Green were the featured guests on the first episode of 2021-22.



2) The team will practice again Thursday in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, as New Orleans continues to prepare for Monday’s preseason opener at Minnesota. Pelicans-Timberwolves will tip off at 7 p.m. Central in Target Center, followed by a Wednesday home game vs. Orlando in the Smoothie King Center.

3) Watch Wednesday post-practice interviews with Willie Green, Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas.



4) Green has decisions to make in terms of the team’s starting backcourt and other guard roles.



5) As a fan, do you like the NBA’s plan to reduce foul-drawing, non-basketball moves by offensive players this season? Defensive-minded players really appreciate that change, as Hart and Naji Marshall explained this week.

