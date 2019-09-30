Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 30, 2019

1) The 18th season in New Orleans franchise history – and seventh season as the “Pelicans” – begins with Media Day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie. Visit Pelicans.com all week for coverage of today’s interviews, as well as training camp practices that tip off Tuesday. Press conferences begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on the site.

2) New Orleans has a fresh look to its roster and plenty of youth, but players say they want to compete in the rugged West and have a goal to reach the playoffs.



3) The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast has a new format this season, featuring at least two hosts on every show and airing Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with all Pelicans and NBA discussion. Listen to the first episode, which addressed the excitement to get the 2019-20 campaign started in the Crescent City.



4) David Griffin recently explained the team’s “Won’t Bow Down” message, which is already prominently displayed on signs in the New Orleans area.



5) Over the weekend, No. 1 pick Zion Williamson held a Jordan Brand event with local high schoolers. Check out photos from Saturday’s session.