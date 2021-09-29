Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 29, 2021

by Doug Tatum
Vice president of digital media
Posted: Sep 29, 2021

1)      The New Orleans Pelicans will practice Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

2)      Following practice, Coach Willie Green and a few players will meet with the media. Those interviews will be posted on Pelicans.com later Wednesday.

3)      The Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek is back for the 2021-22 season. On the latest episode the Pelicans radio broadcast team holds a roundtable discussion about the upcoming season.

4)      Monday was the first day of school for the players. Check out our "school" pictures of the team.

5)      Tuesday was the team's first day in the "lab" and we have photos to prove it. Check them out.

Tags
Jones, Herbert, Green, Willie, Van Gundy, Stan, Pelicans, pelicans

Related Content

Jones, Herbert

Green, Willie

Van Gundy, Stan

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter