Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 28, 2018

1) The five-game preseason means the New Orleans Pelicans must accelerate the process of evaluating lineups.

2) Forwards Cheick Diallo, Solomon Hill, and Garlon Green spoke to reporters on Thursday, Sept. 28, along with Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.

3) Read more on how Jahlil Okafor believes his improved conditioning will aid the fast-paced Pelicans.

4) Alvin Gentry and several members of the New Orleans Pelicans joined season ticket holders in the Smoothie King Center on Thursday, Sept. 28 to kick off the season.



5) Sunday’s New Orleans preseason opener at Chicago will be televised nationally by NBA TV (6 p.m.). The remaining four Pelicans preseason games will be live-streamed on the team’s digital channels, with Kelley and Daniel Sallerson on the broadcast call. All five preseason contests will be carried live on the Pelicans Radio Network.