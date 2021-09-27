Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 27, 2021

1) Roughly 4.5 months after New Orleans played its most recent regular season game May 15, the 20th season in franchise history is set to begin, with Monday featuring Media Day festivities.

2) Press conferences with David Griffin (10 a.m.) and Willie Green (immediately following Griffin) will begin in the next hour, preceding player interviews.

3) Check out Pelicans training camp information, including the roster, with practices starting Tuesday.



4) Read a feature on rookie second-round pick Herbert Jones’ background.



5) A matchup vs. Memphis wrapped up Pelicans.com’s top 10 home games countdown.