Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 27, 2018

1) Listen to Sean Kelley’s conversations with Pelicans guards Jrue Holiday and Elfrid Payton during Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report.



2) Anthony Davis and Julius Randle’s joint post-practice interview Wednesday was among several media sessions yesterday, along with individual ones featuring Alvin Gentry, Jahlil Okafor and E’Twaun Moore speaking to reporters.



3) Read more on the new frontcourt partnership between Davis and Randle.



4) Read about Jarrett Jack’s late-summer signing with the Pelicans and the impact he made last season with New York.



5) Sunday’s New Orleans preseason opener at Chicago will be televised nationally by NBA TV (6 p.m.). The remaining four Pelicans preseason games will be live-streamed on the team’s digital channels, with Kelley and Daniel Sallerson on the broadcast call. All five preseason contests will be carried live on the Pelicans Radio Network.