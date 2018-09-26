Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 26, 2018

1) Take a “First Look” photographically at the 2018-19 Pelicans.



2) Alvin Gentry and four Pelicans guards spoke with the media Tuesday after the team’s first practice. A second day of practice will occur Wednesday in Metairie.



3) Read more on Tuesday’s opening day of practice, as New Orleans tries to set a fast-paced tone for its attack.



4) He obviously would’ve preferred being able to play, but guard Frank Jackson benefited in various ways from his experience during the 2017-18 season.



5) Check out a social media recap from Media Day.

