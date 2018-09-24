Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 24, 2018

1) New Orleans’ 2018-19 season begins officially Monday, with Media Day events taking place this morning and afternoon.

2) Ahead of a scouting trip, Dell Demps addressed the media Friday. Watch his press conference here.



3) One common theme for the Pelicans this season will be their desire to build on and potentially surpass their excellent ’17-18 campaign.



4) Listen to Friday’s Black and Blue Report for takeaways from Demps’ media availability.

5) Training camp practices will commence Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Camp and the team’s five-game preseason docket will be used partly to acclimate several new players into Alvin Gentry’s system and rotation.

