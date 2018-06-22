Five things to know about Pelicans second-round pick Tony Carr

1) He has deep roots in the Keystone State, having spent his accomplished basketball career in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia native attended hoops power Roman Catholic High, where he helped lead his team to multiple state championships. He joined a pair of high school teammates in signing with Penn State in 2016, then became the leading scorer for the Nittany Lions in both of his collegiate seasons. The Penn State campus is located in Central Pennsylvania, a drive of three-plus hours west from the City of Brotherly Love.

2) Carr’s official decision to declare for the NBA draft did not come until just after the completion of his sophomore season. After helping lead Penn State to an NIT championship March 29, Carr was asked by reporters if he would commit to the NBA, but he said he’d need a few days to reach a conclusion. The 20-year-old held an April 2 press conference at Penn State, saying, “My game just took the next step this year, so I feel like it’s time for me to take the next step.”

3) The 6-foot-5, 204-pound point guard worked out for a large number of NBA teams in the weeks before Thursday’s draft, including but not necessarily limited to New Orleans, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, L.A. Lakers, New York, Orlando and Phoenix. He’s a physical offensive player (19.6 ppg last season) who at the NCAA level demonstrated the ability to score in post-ups, off the dribble and from three-point range (he improved his percentage at the arc from 32.0 percent as a freshman to 43.3 as a sophomore).

4) The Pelicans’ Dell Demps noted Thursday that he was surprised Carr was available when New Orleans picked 51st overall in the draft. Carr was rated higher in mock drafts and on some big boards earlier in the pre-draft process, but according to media outlets that cover Penn State basketball, his stock dropped some based on measurables at the draft combine in Chicago. Carr did not fare well in tests such as the standing leap or max vertical, which actually may have helped make it possible for the Pelicans to acquire him so late in Round 2.

5) How important was Carr to his college team last season? He ranked in the top 100 in minutes per game across all of Division I, averaging a whopping 35.2 (NCAA games are only 40 minutes in duration, compared to 48 in the NBA). He played 39 or minutes in 12 separate games during ’17-18, with the Nittany Lions going 8-4 in those instances. As ESPN analyst Jay Bilas noted Thursday after Carr was picked by the Pelicans, Carr notched a dozen games last season of 25-plus points, topped by a pair of 33-point outputs vs. Minnesota and Campbell.