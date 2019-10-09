Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 9, 2019

1) New Orleans plays its second game of preseason tonight at 7 p.m., visiting Chicago. Follow the game on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM, or watch on ESPN’s national broadcast.

2) The Pelicans will try to repeat some of what they displayed Monday in Atlanta, a 24-point victory in which many players performed well.



3) Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram in Chicago, focusing on preseason so far.



4) Read the latest preseason profile, this one on Jahlil Okafor and how improved sleep is helping him on the court.



5) Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be a guest on Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast. The Pelicans Weekly radio show airs Thursday at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM.