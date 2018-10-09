Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 9, 2018

1) New Orleans will practice this morning, before heading to Miami in advance of Wednesday’s preseason game in Florida. Preseason is winding down, with Thursday’s home game vs. Toronto representing the end of exhibition contests for the Pelicans.

2) In case you missed it, watch video interviews from Sunday’s open practice at the Smoothie King Center, including Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Alvin Gentry.



3) Peruse photos from the day, including a rookie dance-off.

4) Read the latest “Off the Court” features with Elfrid Payton and Trevon Bluiett.



5) Find out more on Jahlil Okafor’s background in the NBA so far.

