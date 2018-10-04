Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 4, 2018

1) Tune in to WRNO 99.5 FM tonight at 6:30 for the weekly Alvin Gentry radio show.

2) In other broadcasting news, the Pelicans announced their local TV broadcast schedule for 2018-19. Fox Sports New Orleans is televising 75 games, meaning all 82 Pelicans games are available on local or national TV.

3) Read about Elfrid Payton’s adjustment to his new team and offense.



4) New Orleans practiced Wednesday. After the workout, Gentry, Payton, Julius Randle and Frank Jackson spoke to the media.



5) The Pelicans will practice again this morning, then head to New York City this afternoon. Tip-off of Friday’s preseason game against the Knicks is at 6:30 p.m. Central. Pregame radio coverage with Sean Kelley and Daniel Sallerson begins at 6.