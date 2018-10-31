Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 31, 2018

1) It’s late-night basketball for New Orleans (4-2) each of the next two evenings, starting with Wednesday’s game at Golden State (7-1). Tip-off is 9:30 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage at 9 on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM. The team will travel to Portland immediately after Pelicans-Warriors in advance of Thursday’s TNT nationally-televised matchup with the Trail Blazers.

2) Anthony Davis (elbow) remains questionable on the team’s injury report, while Darius Miller (quad) has been upgraded slightly to doubtful. Elfrid Payton (ankle) will miss a second straight game; the Pelicans were forced to tweak their starting lineup Monday in Denver. Check Pelicans.com later for updates following Wednesday morning shootaround.

3) Watch a preview of Wednesday’s Western Conference meeting from the Golden Gate Bridge.



4) One encouraging sign from the past two games has been the play of Frank Jackson and Cheick Diallo.



5) Watch Tuesday post-practice media sessions with Alvin Gentry and Jahlil Okafor.

