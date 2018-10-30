Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 30, 2018

1) Playing without two starters, New Orleans dropped a second straight game after beginning the season 4-0, as Denver held on late for a 116-111 victory Monday in Colorado.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry, Frank Jackson, Cheick Diallo and Julius Randle.



3) Perusing through this week’s NBA power rankings across the Internet, the Pelicans were exactly fifth in three separate polls (NBA.com, ESPN, SI) and eighth in another (CBS). SI.com raved of the Pelicans, “Anthony Davis is continuing to make you all question exactly when he will officially become the best basketball player on the planet and Nikola Mirotic is continuing to make you all question when exactly he will officially become the best shooter on the planet. OK, maybe only one of those things is real. But Mirotic shooting 45.5% from deep to start the year is huge.”

4) Following the loss to Denver, the team arrived at its San Francisco hotel around 1:30 a.m. this morning Pacific time and will practice this afternoon in the city. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.

5) New Orleans (4-2) will face red-hot Golden State (7-1) on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Central. Warriors guard Klay Thompson set the all-time NBA record for three-pointers made in a game Monday at Chicago, draining 14 of them.