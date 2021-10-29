Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 29, 2021

1) For the second straight week, New Orleans has a Friday/Saturday back-to-back on tap, this time at home in the Smoothie King Center, facing Sacramento (7 p.m.) tonight, then New York (6 p.m.) on Saturday. Tickets for Kings-Pelicans are available here. New Orleans plays both Friday and Saturday four of the next five weekends, including a mid-November home/home set vs. Brooklyn and Memphis.

2) Read the Pelicans’ updated injury report.



3) Thursday’s practice report focused on New Orleans bench play.



4) The Ringer’s Zach Kram joined the Pelicans Podcast to discuss New Orleans’ talented young core and his article ranking it second in the NBA.



5) Listen to “Pelicans Weekly” featuring Birmingham Squadron coach Ryan Pannone.