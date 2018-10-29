Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 29, 2018

1) Week 3 of the NBA schedule consists of four Western Conference opponents, all on the road, all sporting winning records, with New Orleans playing all but one game of its five-game trip. The four foes enter Monday with a combined record of 16-6, including two teams that only have one loss. The Pelicans visit Denver (4-1), Golden State (6-1), Portland (3-2) and San Antonio (3-2) this week, before concluding the excursion a week from today in Oklahoma City.

2) New Orleans faces Denver at 8 p.m. Central tonight in Pepsi Center. Both teams began the regular season 4-0, prior to the Pelicans losing to Utah on Saturday, and the Nuggets dropping a Thursday game at the Lakers.

3) Elfrid Payton (ankle) has already been ruled out of Monday’s game, while Darius Miller (quad) is doubtful. Anthony Davis (elbow) is listed as questionable.

4) The Pelicans will hold shootaround this morning in Colorado. Visit Pelicans.com later for coverage.

5) In case you missed it, New Orleans lost for the first time Saturday to Utah, 132-111. Davis did not play.