Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2021

1) New Orleans (1-3) makes its first appearance on national TV of the regular season this evening, hosting Atlanta (2-1) at 6:30 p.m. Central on ESPN. The game is not on Bally Sports New Orleans, but that network’s game coverage returns Friday vs. Sacramento. Radio pregame coverage begins at 6. Tickets are available for Hawks-Pelicans here.



2) Read about the monstrous and beastly early-season play of Jonas Valanciunas.

3) Check out Tuesday’s injury report, featuring updates, lineups and series information.



4) Read Tuesday’s practice report, with the latest on Zion Williamson.



5) Willy Hernangomez is in the spotlight in the latest edition of NBA Superlatives. On Western Conference Wednesday, the Pelicans are currently in 12th place, but only one game out of sixth. Golden State (4-0) and Utah (3-0) are the West's only unbeatens, joining Chicago (4-0) from the East as the NBA's three perfect-starting clubs.