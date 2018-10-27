Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 27, 2018

by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Oct 27, 2018

1)      New Orleans posted a memorable come-from-behind win Friday, overtaking Brooklyn in a wild final minute for a 117-115 victory. The Pelicans are 4-0 to open a season for the first time since 2010.

5)      New Orleans jumps right back into game action Saturday, hosting the Utah Jazz (2-2). Please note that tip-off is at 6 p.m. Central. Tickets are available here. Pregame TV and radio coverage begins at 5:30. The Pelicans remain one of four undefeated NBA teams, and the only Western Conference squad with a perfect mark. The East squads with no losses are Toronto, Milwaukee and Detroit.

