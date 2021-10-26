Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2021

1) New Orleans (1-3) cracked the win column and gave head coach Willie Green his first career victory Monday, earning a two-game split at Minnesota by virtue of a 107-98 triumph in Target Center.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Green, 20-20 guy Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham. Check Pelicans.com later today for coverage of Tuesday's practice in Metairie.



3) Valanciunas gave a TV walk-off interview with Jen Hale.



4) Prior to Monday’s victory, New Orleans was ranked No. 28 by NBA.com in its power rankings, a number likely to change significantly if there is a .500 or better Week 2. Writer John Schuhmann: “Your wacky plus-minus stat of Week 1: Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones (who’s scored eight points as Zion Williamson’s ganglier stand-in) is a plus-30 in 61 minutes for a team that’s been outscored by 43 points over its three games.” Other power rankings: The Athletic and Sporting News (both 26), ESPN.com (27) and SI.com (28).

5) Atlanta (2-1) visits New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here. The game will be televised exclusively by ESPN, with radio coverage on 100.3 FM.