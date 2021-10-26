Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2021

Posted: Oct 26, 2021

1)      New Orleans (1-3) cracked the win column and gave head coach Willie Green his first career victory Monday, earning a two-game split at Minnesota by virtue of a 107-98 triumph in Target Center.

2)      Watch postgame video reaction from Green, 20-20 guy Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham. Check Pelicans.com later today for coverage of Tuesday's practice in Metairie.

3)      Valanciunas gave a TV walk-off interview with Jen Hale.

4)      Prior to Monday’s victory, New Orleans was ranked No. 28 by NBA.com in its power rankings, a number likely to change significantly if there is a .500 or better Week 2. Writer John Schuhmann: “Your wacky plus-minus stat of Week 1: Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones (who’s scored eight points as Zion Williamson’s ganglier stand-in) is a plus-30 in 61 minutes for a team that’s been outscored by 43 points over its three games.” Other power rankings: The Athletic and Sporting News (both 26), ESPN.com (27) and SI.com (28).

5)      Atlanta (2-1) visits New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here. The game will be televised exclusively by ESPN, with radio coverage on 100.3 FM.

Tags
Graham, Devonte', Ingram, Brandon, Valanciunas, Jonas, Green, Willie, Pelicans

Related Content

Graham, Devonte'

Ingram, Brandon

Valanciunas, Jonas

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter