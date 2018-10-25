Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 25, 2018

1) The Pelicans announced Wednesday that their future G League team will play in Birmingham.



2) Read more on some frequently-asked questions related to the news.



3) New Orleans players discussed Birmingham joining the Pelicans family, as well as some of their G League experiences in this video.



4) Tune in to WRNO 99.5 FM at 6:30 p.m. tonight for the weekly Alvin Gentry radio show. Gentry's team is off to its best start since 2010-11.

5) New Orleans (3-0, one of the NBA’s five unbeaten teams) will host a Friday/Saturday back-to-back vs. Brooklyn and Utah, with game times at 7 and 6 p.m., respectively. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO begins at 6:30 and 5:30. Joel Meyers and David Wesley are on the TV call, with Sean Kelley joining John DeShazier (Friday) and Daniel Sallerson (Saturday) on the radio broadcast. Also, fans can participate in the “Pelicans OT” call-in show, hosted by Sallerson, by dialing (504) 593-4910. Sallerson hosted Tuesday’s “Pelicans Double OT” with a two-minute recap of the win over the Clippers.