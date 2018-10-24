Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 24, 2018

1) New Orleans remained one of five undefeated NBA teams through eight days of the regular season, overtaking the Clippers last night for a 116-109 victory.



4) On Wednesdays throughout the season, we’ll examine some of the developments in the Western Conference. Right now, Denver is the only other West team with a perfect record, improving to 4-0 following Tuesday’s home win over Sacramento. It’s been a topsy-turvy first week, with several surprising results, such as the Kings winning at Oklahoma City on Sunday. Among the teams that earned a top-five West seed last season, No. 1 Houston is 1-2 and in the midst of a Chris Paul two-game suspension; No. 4 OKC is winless at 0-3; No. 5 Utah is 1-2 and lost at home Monday to Memphis. The Lakers and Thunder are the conference’s only winless clubs, joining the East’s Cleveland and Chicago as a quartet still without a victory.

5) New Orleans now gets another multi-day break between games, not playing again until Friday at home vs. Brooklyn. The Pelicans are off today, but are expected to return to practice on Thursday. They’re about to enter a busy stretch of 12 consecutive days in which they’re either playing a home game, traveling, or on a nine-day road trip. The latter consists of five West teams that many project to reach the playoffs.